€472,000 in funding granted for outdoor infrastructure schemes in Kerry

Over €470,000 in funding has been granted for outdoor infrastructure schemes in Kerry.

It’s the second part of national funding for the scheme, which was first allocated late last year.

Fine Gael TD and Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding is a welcome boost to the county.

The Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Scheme provides funding for the development of new outdoor infrastructure and for the maintenance, enhancement or promotion of existing projects in rural Ireland.

In Kerry, three projects are to benefit.

Funding of €200,000 will go towards the creation of a multi-user trail between Kenmare and Galway’s Bridge on the Old Kenmare Road, while the same amount will go towards the maintenance and enhancement of access to Torc Mountain.

In Banna, €72,429 has been allocated to extend the existing public toilets and undertake works to improve access.

Minister of State for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin has welcomed the funding, saying it will enhance the experience for walkers and visitors.