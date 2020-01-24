€47,000 extension of Tralee playground officially opened

The new €47,000 extension of the playground in Tralee Town Park has been officially opened.

Fine Gael councillor and Mayor of Tralee Jim Finucane opened the facility earlier today.

The extended playground now includes specialised play equipment for children with disabilities and special needs.

Kompan Ireland Ltd designed and constructed the facility.

Kerry County Council received grant aid of €12,000 from the Department of Children and Youth Affairs, a further €20,000 was provided from the Community Support Fund and €15,000 was sponsored by Nivea Ireland to this project.