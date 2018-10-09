€451,000 allocated to three South Kerry tourist amenities

Funding of €451,000 has been allocated to three South Kerry tourist amenities.

It’s been provided through Fáilte Ireland under the New Frontiers on the Wild Atlantic Way programme, which Minister of State Brendan Griffin launched for the Skellig Coast area last May.

Cahersiveen Barracks is to get €200,000; €161,000 will go to Valentia Cable Station; and Valentia Lighthouse will benefit from €90,000.





Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin says the funding will be used to enhance these facilities as tourism products.

He says this money is an important boost for the Iveragh area.