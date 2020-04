€4,500 worth of suspected cocaine has been seized in Killarney.

Gardaí executed a search warrant at a house in the Park Road area yesterday.

It’s part of an ongoing operation into the sale and supply of drugs in Killarney.

During the search, Gardaí seized €4,500 of suspected cocaine and weighing scales; the suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of inquiry.