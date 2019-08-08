€43,600 raised over Kerry Hospice Sunflower Days

A two-day fundraising event in Kerry has helped to raise over €43,000 for hospice and specialist palliative care.

The Kerry Hospice Sunflower Days, which were held on the 7th and 8th June, marked the 29th anniversary of the fundraising campaign.

The Kerry Hospice Foundation says over €730,000 was raised nationally, €43,600 of which was raised in the county.

Funds raised through the campaign will be used by Kerry Hospice to go towards their campaign to raise over €400,000 for the development of a new 15 bed in-patient unit in Tralee.