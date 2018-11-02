€400,000 council house in Tralee due to be completed by end of year

Kerry County Council says a house, that’s cost at least 400 thousand euro to build, will be completed by the end of this year.

The seven-bedroom bungalow, which is being built outside Tralee, was due to be finished by the end of 2017.

The bungalow, with an estimated cost of at least 400 thousand euro, is being built at the halting site on the Tralee-Blennerville road.





A spokesperson for Kerry County Council says the building is part of its capital programme which is due to be completed by the end of 2018.

The spokesperson wouldn’t comment on the delay in completing the bungalow nor the cost of the project involved.

She says that the building is on schedule for completion this year and will then be ready for the tenants, a local family.

Last June, the Kerryman newspaper reported that minutes from a Tralee Municipal District meeting in September 2017 indicated that the construction of the house was expected to be finished by last December.

The newspaper also stated that it’s understood that the delay in the completion was outside of the building contractor’s control.