Over €400,000 allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station

€414,685 has been allocated to upgrade Killarney Fire Station.

The Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage granted the funding under the Fire Service Capital Programme.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin have welcomed the announcement.

This funding will go towards an extension at the fire station in Killarney.

In March 2017, updated documentation, including a capital appraisal and detailed cost plan for this project was presented to the Department; this indicated that the total cost of this extension would be almost €500,000 (€498,500).

Today, over €400,000 was made available for the Killarney Fire Station, and it’s expected that the works will begin this year.

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says this is welcome news for Killarney and all of Kerry, adding it will increase the capacity at Killarney Fire Station and will ensure it has state-of-the-art equipment and safety features.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says this is great news for Killarney, adding it’s great to see that works on the long-awaited upgrade of the station can now commence.