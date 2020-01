€40,000 is to be spent on upgrading a Killarney lane.

Independent Cllr Donal Grady called on the local authority to immediately take action on Well Lane South, which he said is in a deplorable condition.

Killarney Municipal District engineer, John Ahern agreed the lane is in a bad condition and said a plan involving all stakeholders needs to be drawn up.

Well Lane South is due to be allocated €40,000 as part of a grant from the Multi-Annual Road Improvement Grant.