Over €4,000 worth of suspected drugs seized in Kenmare

Gardaí seized over €4,000 worth of suspected drugs in Kenmare yesterday.

As part of Operation Thor, gardaí carried out a day of action in Kenmare town, where seven houses were searched by the divisional drugs unit, with the assistance of gardaí from Kenmare, Kerry roads policing unit and the Southern Region dog unit.

During the searches they seized over €4,300 worth of suspected drugs, including cannabis plants, cannabis herb, cocaine, mushrooms and MDMA.

Four checkpoints were also carried out and a crime prevention stand was held at SuperValu, where gardaí demonstrated their drink and drugs testing kits.