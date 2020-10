Cocaine and cannabis valued at €4,000 were seized in Tralee last night, following the search of a house in the town.

Just under €2,000 in cash was also discovered at the property.

The search was conducted at around 9:30 last night, as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and supply of drugs in the Tralee area.

Gardaí say no arrests have been made in relation to last night’s search.