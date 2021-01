€4 million is to be invested in a South Kerry distillery.

According to the Irish Times, the owners of Skellig Six18 are expected to invest €4 million into the business this year.

Skellig Six18 is currently developing a €10 million micro-distillery and visitor experience in Caherciveen.

The Irish Times reports the owners have raised €3.75 million through their own money and the Employment and Investment Incentive Scheme, and are currently raising funds under the same scheme.