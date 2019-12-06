€4 million Dingle Relief Road officially opened

By
radiokerrynews
-
***FREE PICS*** At the official opening of Bóthar na Ridirí (Dingle Relief Road) County Kerry, by the Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Mr Brendan Griffin TD, on Friday 6th December offiically opening the road with Cllr Breandán Fitzgerald, left, Cathaoirleach Castleisland-Chorca Dhuibhne Municipal District, and Cllr Niall Kelleher, Cathaoirleach Kerry County Council, Moira Murrell, Chief Executive Kerry County Council, Cllr Michael O’Se, Charlie O’Sullivan, Director of Services, Kerry County Council, Deputy John Brassil, TD., .Photo:Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED 06/12/2019

A relief road in Dingle costing almost €4 million was officially opened earlier.

The 780-metre road, which runs parallel to Main Street, is the fourth phase of the Dingle Relief Road and links the Conor Pass Road to Goat Street.

The road, which was completed at the end of May, aims to deal with a number of immediate bottlenecks in the town.

It forms part of the overall relief road project for Dingle; the final phase aims to provide a link to the pier area and a proposed new car park.

The opening was carried out by Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR