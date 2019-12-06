€4 million Dingle Relief Road officially opened

A relief road in Dingle costing almost €4 million was officially opened earlier.

The 780-metre road, which runs parallel to Main Street, is the fourth phase of the Dingle Relief Road and links the Conor Pass Road to Goat Street.

The road, which was completed at the end of May, aims to deal with a number of immediate bottlenecks in the town.

It forms part of the overall relief road project for Dingle; the final phase aims to provide a link to the pier area and a proposed new car park.

The opening was carried out by Minister of State at the Department of Transport and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin.