Over €375,000 has been raised for Killarney teenager Ian O’Connell.

He was left incapacitated from the neck down following a cycling accident in 2017.

A fundraising committee, formed to assist the 17-year-old, has thanked those who supported for their generosity.





The O’Connell family will be moving to their new home which has been adapted to Ian’s needs shortly.

The Killarney teenager has also resumed his education in St Brendan’s College.