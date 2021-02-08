Over €37,000 awarded to Kerry ETB under Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund

€37,278 in funding has been awarded to Kerry ETB under the Mitigating against Educational Disadvantage Fund.

The fund was secured as part of Budget 2021 to support community education for adult learners, who have the highest level of need.

It aims to increase the participation of disadvantaged learners, particularly with digital infrastructure including providing devices and software and increasing their capacity to deliver online learning.

Minister for Education Norma Foley has welcomed the announcement, stating the Government will help Kerry ETB continue to help disadvantaged adult learners.