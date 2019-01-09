Over €360,000 for outdoor recreation projects in Kerry

Over €360,000 has been allocated for outdoor recreation projects in Kerry.

The funding is part of the Government’s Action Plan for Rural Development and has been welcomed by Kerry Fine Gael Senator Paul Coghlan and Minister of State Brendan Griffin.

€160,000 will be used to enhance walk and cycle routes on the Kenmare Road and €103,000 is to be spent on restoring the walking trail at Upper Strickeen on the MacGillycuddy Reeks.





Almost €99,000 will be allocated to upgrade the walkway from The Point to Cockleshell Road on the North Kerry Way.