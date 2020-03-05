€360,000 Kilcummin roadworks to go ahead following delay to sewerage scheme project

Road works of almost €360,000 in Kilcummin will now go ahead, following the announcement that the proposed start date for the sewerage scheme has been further delayed.

Irish Water is now planning to start construction of the Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme in 2022; works had previously been proposed to start this year.

Upgrade works from Kilcummin village into Killarney town had been halted to allow for the sewerage scheme works to go ahead.

However, the council says these road works will now progress, even though it will result in the road having to be dug up again for the sewerage scheme works.

Independent councillor Brendan Cronin fears Irish Water is running out of money for such projects:

Labour councillor Marie Moloney says the people of Kilcummin are furious and feel let down by Irish Water now that the sewerage scheme has been delayed.

She is also questioning if Kerry projects are being sacrificed to fund Irish Water projects in Dublin: