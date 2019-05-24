€350,000 to upgrade two Kerry wastewater treatment plants

€350,000 is being allocated to two Kerry wastewater treatment plants.

Irish Water is upgrading the facilities in Ballyduff and Knightstown, as part of a large-scale nationwide scheme to benefit communities and protect the environment.

The works are being carried out in partnership with Kerry County Council.





They’ll begin in the coming months and are expected to be completed by 2021.

The majority of the works will be carried out within the plants, minimising disruption to residents and businesses in the surrounding areas.