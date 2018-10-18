€35,000 funding for two Kerry youth projects

€35,000 funding is being allocated to two youth projects in Kerry.

Sliabh Luachra Youth Project KDYS is getting over €19,331, while Listowel/North Kerry Project KDYS is to benefit from over €15,669.

The money is from new Government capital grants, and will support the purchase of equipment and small-scale projects, including the upgrade of bathrooms and kitchens in youth services.





Minister of State for Tourism and Sport, Kerry TD Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement, saying the funding will improve the quality of these local services.