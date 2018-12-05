€35,000 allocated to stream Dingle-based festival Other Voices overseas

€35,000 has been allocated to stream Dingle-based festival Other Voices overseas.

It is part of €635,000 in funding going towards three Tourism Ireland initiatives.

The Other Voices funding will allow the Dingle-based festival to be streamed to audiences in the US, Great Britain and Germany via Ireland.com which attracts over 20 million visits each year.





100 thousand euro will be allocated to showcase Ireland’s Ancient East as a result of the popularity of TV show ‘Vikings’ while 500 thousand euro will be invested in marketing.

Minister for Tourism and Sport Brendan Griffin says this funding will help with the implementation of strategies for growth.