€332,000 funding for mobility and cancer care transport in Kerry

Over €330,000 has been allocated to mobility and cancer care transport in Kerry.

The funding will go to groups and organisations for the transport of sick and elderly people to day-care services and hospitals.

Kerry TD and Minister of State, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the announcement, saying it’ll enable people living in rural areas to travel to medical care or respite centres free of charge.





This funding will support and will allow for the transport to and from designated cancer treatment hospitals and centres under the National Cancer Care Programme.

It’ll also cater for the transport of people with significant mobility issues, including those requiring specialised wheelchair accessible vehicles, to day care or other medical, therapeutic, or respite services.

The €333,000 (€332,893) funding for Kerry will go to five organisations; €97,000 to Rockmount Care Centre, Kilgarvan for an accessible adapted bus and four-seater car.

Over €72,000 is going to Social Action Group Rathmore for a new 19-seater bus with wheelchair access, and €68,000 to Knocknagoshel Over 55s Social Club and Women’s Group for a wheelchair accessible bus.

€50,000 is going to BUMBLEance for the purchase of another van, a BUMBLEette, to transport seriously ill young patients to and from paediatric hospitals, respite care centres and hospices.

Kerry Cancer Support Group is to benefit from €45,000 for the purchase of an eight-seater vehicle.