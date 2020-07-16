Over €33,000 worth of drugs seized in South Kerry

€33,600 worth of suspected cannabis has been seized after Gardaí discovered a grow house in South Kerry.

The suspected drugs were found during a search of a house in Kenmare yesterday; they will now be sent for analysis.

Shortly after 7.30pm Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit, assisted by Kenmare Gardaí, executed a search warrant at a house outside Kenmare town.

During the search Gardaí discovered a grow house in a shed at the rear of the property.

37 cannabis plants, which were at various stages of growth and are worth an estimated €29,600, were found inside.

A further search of the property led to Gardaí seizing €4,000 worth of cannabis herb that was in plastic containers.

Gardaí also seized fans, heating lamps and a ventilation system which were in the grow house.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.