Over €32,000 has been allocated to animal welfare organisations in Kerry.

It’s part of a €3.2 million package announced by Agriculture Minister, Charlie McConologue to over 100 animal welfare groups around the country.

€13,000 is allocated to the Kerry Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KSPCA) and Animal Help Net Kerry will get €8,000.

€6,000 is earmarked for KLAWS and €5,500 will be given to Homes for Unwanted Greyhounds.