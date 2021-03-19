€32 million in funding for Tralee and Killarney

Almost €32 million in funding is being given to Tralee and Killarney.

The allocation under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund from Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is being welcomed by Education Minister and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD, Norma Foley and Deputy Government Chief Whip and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin, along with Independent deputy Danny Healy-Rae.

The Urban Regeneration and Development Fund part-funds projects aimed at enhancing urban areas to make them more attractive places to live, work, visit and invest.

€15.9 million will be used by Kerry County Council to position Tralee as a Regional Economic Driver and Destination Town.

This will includes improving the links from The Mall, Castle Street and Lower Rock Street to the Island of Geese.

The council will get just over €16 million for “Destination Killarney”, to bring the wider benefits of tourism to the town centre.

The regeneration of the Áras Phádraig site and the designation of the Glebe Craft quarter are including in the plan.

Welcoming the funding, Education Minister, Norma Foley said the money will create commercial opportunities: