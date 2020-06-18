Over €31,000 worth of drugs seized in region’s mail centre so far this year

Over €31,000 worth of drugs have been seized in the South-West’s mail centre so far this year.

Revenue information shows a large increase in the value of drugs seized at An Post’s four mail centres nationwide, which includes Cork, Athlone, Portlaoise and Dublin, over the past two years.

Cork’s mail centre – which manages post for Kerry – seized over 1,000 cigarettes, tobacco worth €1,700 and drugs worth €31,300 in the post so far this year.

However, this is down considerably on 2019’s figure, when drugs, cigarettes, spirits and tobacco worth over €210,000 were seized.

The information was released to Newstalk through a Freedom of Information Act request.