€30m renewable project completed on Kerry-Limerick border

A Norwegian company has completed a €30 million wind turbine and battery storage project on the Kerry-Limerick border.

Statkraft is a leading company worldwide in developing hydropower and is among Europe’s largest generators of renewable energy.

Statkraft is a global company in energy market operations, with 3,600 employees in 16 countries.

It has completed a €30 million project on the Kerry-Limerick border, near Gortdromagouna and Tubbertureen, north-east of Listowel.

The company says the wind farm, which comprises seven turbines, will have the capacity to produce over 23MW of renewable energy – the equivalent of powering approximately 16,800 Irish homes.

According to today’s Irish Independent, the company plans to invest €1.5 billion in Ireland’s renewable energy market by 2025.