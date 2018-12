Over €300,000 will be spent on coroner fees and expenses in the county next year.

The salaries of the coroners and the fees and expenses from post-mortems and inquests are included in Kerry County Council’s budget for next year.

The costs are not recoupable and the council says the transferring of this service is long overdue.





The Local Government Audit Service has recommended new legislation to allow for a more coherent organisation of conorer’s work.