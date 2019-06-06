€300,000 funding allocated to apprenticeships at IT Tralee

€300,000 in funding has been allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee towards apprenticeships.

It’s part of a national allocation of €7.5 million to 10 educational facilities for new equipment and to update their infrastructure.

Kerry Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae is welcoming the announcement.





This funding forms part of the Government’s commitment, under Project Ireland 2040, to increase investment in higher and further education and training, and to the modernisation of equipment for craft apprenticeships.

It’s being provided by the Department of Education and Skills through the Higher Education Authority.

It’ll enable IT Tralee, eight other Institutes of Technology and TU Dublin to provide apprentices with training in the most up to date techniques.

A total of €300,000 has been allocated to the Institute of Technology Tralee; €200,000 for its carpentry apprenticeship, and €100,000 towards its machine shops course.