€30,000 worth of suspected drugs was seized in Kerry over the weekend.

The discovery was made around 7pm following a search at a house in Rathmore on Friday last.

During the course of the search, Gardaí seized suspected cocaine worth €27,000 and suspected cannabis herb worth €3,000.

Items of drug paraphernalia and a small amount of cash were also seized.

The suspected drugs will now be sent for analysis.

No arrests have been made but Gardaí are following a definite line of enquiry.