Over €30,000 raised to rebuild Kenmare Golf Club’s clubhouse

Over €30,000 has been raised to rebuild the clubhouse at Kenmare Golf Club which was destroyed in a fire.

The building was significantly damaged following a fire in the early hours of last Monday morning (June, 1st).

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help rebuild the historic clubhouse.

Kenmare Golf Club was established in 1903.

A fire broke out there last Monday and six units of the Kerry Fire Service spent several hours tackling the blaze; the roof was completely destroyed and the inside of the clubhouse was also extensively damaged.

The Rebuild Kenmare Golf Club fundraising page has since been set up to help to ensure the facility is there for generations to come.

The organisers say they want to rebuild the clubhouse, through a variety of fundraising initiatives that they hope can subsidise the insurance they hope to receive.

They say the impact of this fire could be catastrophic, adding that like all golf clubs, the COVID-19 crisis has resulted in financial implications for Kenmare.

A target of €50,000 has been set and over €30,000 of that has already been raised.