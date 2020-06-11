€3 million regeneration project for Tralee going to tender this week

The second phase of the regeneration of Tralee town centre will go to tender on Friday.

The announcement was made at a special meeting of Tralee Municipal District councillors earlier.

Footpaths will be upgraded in the Lower Rock Street, Bridge Street and Russell Street areas, with works expected to begin by September or October.

The €3 million project is supported by the Urban Regeneration Fund and will also be funded by Kerry County Council.

In advance of the works, parking will be free in council carparks from 9am to 11am from July 1st in Tralee.

Mayor of Tralee Cllr Jim Finucane says these are challenging times so these works are very positive for the town: