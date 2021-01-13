€3 million allocated to major road improvement project in Kerry

€3 million has been allocated to a major road improvement project in Kerry.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has allocated the funding to the ongoing N86 scheme, which is continuing to realign and improve the road between Tralee and Dingle.

In May of last year, Kerry County Council said surveying, archaeological testing and ground investigations on the stretch from Banoge South to Annascaul village were underway.

It had been hoped tender documents would be prepared by the third quarter of last year, after which approval would be sought from TII to publish the tender notice.

Fine Gael TD and Deputy Government Chief Whip Brendan Griffin says that TII has provided an allocation of €3m to the council this year for the ongoing N86 scheme.

This funding will facilitate the finalisation of the tender documents and, pending all necessary approvals, will facilitate the tendering of the construction contract later this year.

In recent years, there have been significant road improvement and realignment works completed on the national primary route through West Kerry, including sections near Camp, Annascaul and Lispole.