€3.7 million refurbishment of mental health unit in UHK officially

The €3.7 million refurbishment of a mental health unit has been officially unveiled in University Hospital Kerry.

Minister Jim Daly, Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, officially opened the refurbished Sliabh Mis Mental Health Admission Unit this morning.

Beginning in 2015, the staged works updated the facilities in the Brandon, Valentia and Reask wards and provided new amenities such as a gym and therapy pool.

Minister Daly, who is not standing for re-election, says the health service has been dominated by negative stories in recent times; however, he says the refurbished unit will bring some positive change for service users and staff.