€3.5 million pavement improvement project for Killorglin

A €3.5 million pavement improvement project will commence construction in Killorglin next week.

The improvement project will get underway on the N70 Killorglin town road and the N70 Tinnahally to Stealroe road.

Kerry County Council and Transport Infrastructure Ireland announced the details this week.





The project comprises the improvement of approximately 1.3 km of the N70 National Secondary Road in Killorglin Town and approximately 1.4 km of the N70 National Secondary Road from Tinnahally to Stealroe east of Killorglin.

Contractors GLAS Civil Engineering Ltd will carry out construction works which will take approximately 8 months to complete.

Works will begin on the Killorglin Town section in a bid to complete the work during the low tourism season when there are reduced traffic volumes in the area.

Traffic Management Controls are being put in place from Tuesday, January 15th with a one-way system in effect.

Kerry County Council and GLAS Civil Engineering Ltd say they will endeavour to minimise delays and disturbance.