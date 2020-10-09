€3.4 million upgrade of Tralee’s streets to commence next month

A €3.4 million upgrade of Tralee’s streets is to commence next month.

It’s part of a €10 million investment into the upgrading of the town centre and follows on from €3.5 million works in The Mall.

The Tralee Pavements Phase II works will involve a major upgrade and enhancement of Russell Street and Bridge Street, which will see a continuation of the shared space and new public realm at the Mall.

It’s being funded by Kerry County Council and the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government through the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund.

Construction work is set to begin in early November and is expected to take 12 months to complete, but it will take place in different phases; this will involve different periods of street closures and the council says every effort will be made to minimise disruption for businesses and customers.

The council says road closures will be advertised in the coming week.

Mayor of Tralee, Labour councillor Terry O’Brien says it’s vital to continue to invest in the town’s streets, adding these works will benefit local businesses, customers and visitors to the town.

The Tralee Pavements works coupled with the €3 million public realm project at the Island of Geese, represent a total investment of €10 million in Tralee town centre.

The development of the public realm at the Denny Factory site, is also due to commence construction in late 2020. This project is co-funded by Kerry County Council and the European Regional Development Fund.