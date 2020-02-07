More than €290m spent on property in Kerry last year

More than 290 million euro was spent on property in Kerry last year.

Property website, MyHome.ie says that latest figures from the Property Price Register show that just under 293 million euro was spent in the county in 2019.

The largest single transaction in Kerry last year was the sale of a property at Gort Mhuire on the Cork road in Killarney.

The two-storey house and site sold for more than €1.6 million (€1.625m).

The only sale larger than this was almost €1.8 million (€1,779,859.03) paid for the Gortonora development in Dingle last December.

Other major property transactions in the county last year included the sale of the Loreto Convent apartments in Killarney for more than €1.5 million (€1,506,608) and apartments at Fels Point, Tralee which sold for €1.25 million.

Latest figures show there were almost 1,600 (1,578) sales recorded in Kerry last year – down 5% on the 1,661 transactions recorded in 2018.