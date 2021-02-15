Over €29 million granted for regional and local roads in Kerry

Over €29 million has been granted for regional and local roads in Kerry.

It’s part of a national allocation of €555 million, which will fund road improvement and restoration works.

The funding has been welcomed by Kerry Fianna Fáil TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley, Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin, Independent deputies Michael and Danny Healy-Rae, and Sinn Féin TD, Pa Daly.

€29,546,648 has been granted to Kerry County Council under a number of investment programmes for regional and local roads.

18 road projects in Kerry will benefit from the funding, which will supplement the local authority’s own resources.

The Tralee Northern Relief Road will receive €1.5 million in direct funding, while the Dale road (R556) has been awarded €2.5 million for specific improvements.

Other projects covered by the scheme include bridge rehabilitation works, drainage works and a signage programme relating to lower speed limits in housing areas.

Minister for Education and Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley says the funding will allow for crucial restoration and improvement works, which will maintain a safe driving experience for all road users and ultimately protect lives.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin is also welcoming the funding, adding that all road improvement schemes will include provisions for walking and cycling infrastructure.

Kerry Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae has also welcomed the funding.

Full list in the following document.

Kerry 2021 Allocations

Summary of the funding per group: