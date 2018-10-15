€27 million to be spent on improving Kerry roads over next three years

€27 million is to be spent on improving Kerry’s roads over the coming three years.

Councillors today agreed to their Multi-Annual Restoration Improvement programme for regional and local roads.

Over 37% of Kerry’s local roads are considered to be in very poor condition.





Kerry County Council says €170 million would be needed to bring all local and regional roads up to standard.

The council has prepared this programme for the period 2019 to 2021 under the Restoration Improvement Grant Scheme for Regional and Local Roads.

Over €27 million will be spent in the county over the three years; the South and West Kerry Municipal District will get the largest allocation at €10.8 million; €5.6 million will go to Listowel MD, €5.5 million to Killarney MD, and almost €5.4 million to Tralee MD.

The council has set aside €400,000 for each of the three years to cover repair costs caused by any severe weather events.

If this funding isn’t used each year, schemes will be brought forward for work.