Over €263,000 in funding announced for new buses for Kerry community groups

Over €263,000 (€263,155) in government funding has been announced for Kerry community groups.

Five groups in Kerry will receive funding to purchase new buses under the Mobility and Cancer Care Transport measure of the CLÁR programme.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Kerry TD Brendan Griffin welcomed the announcement of funding by Minister for Community and Rural Development Heather Humphreys.

Castleisland Day Care will receive over €70,000 (€71,540.30) for a converted vehicle.

Over €65,000 (€65,565) will go to Killarney Community for its new vehicle.

€50,000 will go towards a new bus for Castlemaine Community Service.

The West Kerry Care of the Aged group will receive €45,000 to purchase a new vehicle.

While Ballyheigue Social Economy Enterprises CLG will receive just over €31,000 (€31,050) for a new bus.

Deputy Griffin says the funding is very welcome after a difficult year and commends the work of all of these service providers.