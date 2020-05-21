Over €250,000 for three Kerry piers

Over quarter of a million euro (€251,250) is being allocated for works on three Kerry piers.

It’s part of this year’s €3.1 million Fishery Harbour and Coastal Infrastructure Development Programme and will allow for essential repair and safety works to be carried out.

€150,000 will be used for strengthening and underpinning of the quay wall at Tarbert Pier and €56,000 is to build concrete steps at Ventry Pier.

€45,000 is earmarked for structural repairs of the Glen Pier in Ballinskelligs.

Minister of State and Kerry Fine Gael TD, Brendan Griffin and Independent Deputy Michael Healy Rae are welcoming the announcement.