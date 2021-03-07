€250,000 price cap on Kerry properties which qualify for government’s affordable housing scheme

A price cap of €250,000 will be placed on Kerry properties which qualify for the government’s new affordable housing scheme.

The Housing Minister has announced that the scheme will include regional price caps to help first time buyers.

The maximum price to qualify will range from 450,000 euro in parts of south Dublin, to 225,000 in Sligo, Longford and Tipperary.

The move’s aimed at making the scheme, that would see the State take a 30 percent stake in a property, a more attractive option, following claims it could drive up house prices.

Architect and housing analyst, Mel Reynolds, says placing caps on prices could become an issue: