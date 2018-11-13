€250,000 needed for survival of Tintean theatre in North Kerry

A quarter of a million euro is needed to ensure the survival of the Tinteán theatre in North Kerry.

A public meeting has been organised for Ballybunion next Monday night to discuss the future of the organisation.

Several debts have accrued in recent years and chairperson Bryan Carr says they have to raise €250,000 to keep it operational.





Mr Carr says the theatre needs a new board, new structures and supports, and he is encouraging people to attend the meeting to share any ideas they have.

He believes raising the funds is achievable and will be worthwhile if it keeps the theatre open.

The public meeting will take place at 7.30pm in the Tinteán theatre on Monday next, November 19th.