A lotto plus 2 jackpot of quarter of a million euro has been won in Killarney.

This is the 2nd Lotto Plus 2 top prize win since the new game was introduced in September.

The National Lottery have confirmed that the ticket was sold in Eagers newsagents of High st. Killarney.





The prize is yet to be claimed.

The winning numbers are 3, 6, 19, 21, 35 and 43 with the bonus number 11.

The newsagents’ owner Pat Duggan is advising Eagers customers to check their tickets.