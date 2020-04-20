€25,000 for Kenmare public amenity project

Funding has been granted for a feasibility study into plans to develop almost 14 acres of land in Kenmare into a public amenity.

Two years ago, Kerry County Council took official ownership of the prime land known as The Peninsula.

LEADER has now granted €25,000 for a feasibility study.

The council says the contract for the work has been awarded and will progress subject to any restrictions because of the public health crisis.

Senator Mark Daly – who campaigned for the land to be brought into public ownership along with KMEG, Kenmare Marketing and Events Group – has welcomed the news.