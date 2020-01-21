Over €25 million announced for regional and local roads in Kerry

Over €25 million in funding has been announced for regional and local roads in Kerry today.

This marks a 12% increase on last year’s allocation, and a 66% increase on 2017’s figure.

Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin is welcoming the rise in funding, saying it comes on top of a doubling of funds for national roads in Kerry this year.

Of the €25.3 million funding allocated to regional and local roads in Kerry today, €1.4 million is to go to the Dale/Rathscannel Road in North Kerry.

€1 million will go to the Ballymullen/Clash road in Tralee to connect to the new Gaelcholáiste Chiarraí building.

€800,000 is going towards the start of the Tralee Northern Relief Road, while €380,000 will benefit the Tralee Fenit Road realignment.

€80,000 has been allocated to the continued replacement of Listry Bridge near Killarney, and there’s been an increase in the restoration maintenance budget for Kerry.