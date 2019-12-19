Over €25 million allocated for Kerry’s national roads

Over €25 million has been allocated for Kerry’s national roads next year.

The announcement has been made by Kerry Fine Gael TD and Minister of State at the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport, Brendan Griffin.

It’s been welcomed by Independent TD Danny Healy-Rae

The allocation is an increase of €6 million compared to this year’s funding.

Among the projects that will get funding is the Listowel Bypass, which is allocated €6.5 million.

There’s €1.4 million for the continued upgrade of the N86 from Tralee to Dingle; a further €2 million is earmarked for sections of that route at Lispole and Ballynasare.

€2.5 million will be used for the Kenmare to Moll’s Gap and €2 million will be spent on the Ring of Kerry road at Brackahragh, Caherdaniel.

There’s over €1.1 million for the N69 in Listowel for Upper Church Street and Main Street to Kerry Foods.

Half a million euro will go towards the progression of the new Farranfore to Killarney Bypass and there’s €150,000 for the Lewis Road junction on the Killarney Bypass.

Minister Brendan Griffin said there will be further funding rounds to come in respect of Kerry County Council roads and Local Improvement Scheme roads.