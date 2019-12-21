€24,000 allocated to animal welfare organisations in Kerry

€24,000 has been allocated for animal welfare organisations in Kerry.

It’s part of a national funding announcement by Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed to 106 groups totalling over €2.9 million.

€12,000 is being given to Kerry SPCA, €7,000 is allocated to Animal Help Net Kerry and €5,000 will go to Kenmare Locality Animal Welfare Society (KLAWS).

Minister Creed also reminded the public of the Animal Welfare Helpline, which will be regularly monitored over the holiday period.

The phone number for the helpline is:

Call Save: 0761 064408

Phone: 01-607 2379

Dedicated email address – [email protected]