€235,000 Lotto win in Castleisland yet to be claimed

Lotto players who bought a ticket for last Saturday’s draw in Castleisland are being urged to check their tickets.

One lucky Lotto player, who bought their ticket in Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland, won the Lotto Match 5 + Bonus prize of over €235,000.

No one has contacted the National Lottery headquarters to claim the prize yet.

Communications executive with the National Lottery, Fran Whearty is urging players to check their tickets carefully.

The winning numbers were 3, 8, 10, 20, 43, 44 and the bonus was 40.