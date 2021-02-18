 Over €23 million paid out to Kerry businesses under Restart Grant schemes

Over €23 million (€23,573,110) has been paid out to Kerry businesses through a Government grant scheme set up in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Restart Grant, Restart Top Up and Restart Grant Plus schemes are administered by Local Authorities on behalf of the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment.

The Kerry Local Enterprise Office provided an update for the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, which took place online.

It stated a total of 4,842 applications from businesses around the county were assessed as part of this process.

The Restart Plus has a minimum grant of €4,000 and a maximum grant of €25,000; this increased from the original €2,000 minimum and €10,000 maximum grant.

Over €6.3 million has been paid to businesses around the county through the Restart applications, while more than €17,268,988 has been paid through Restart Plus applications.