€224,824 in funding for promotion of Irish language in west Kerry

A grant worth €224,824 has been sanctioned for the promotion of the Irish language in west Kerry.

Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne has been awarded the funding for their work in promoting Irish.

It will enable the group to undertake activities aimed at strengthening the language, particularly among young people and families in the Dingle peninsula.





Minister of State for the Irish Language, the Gaeltacht and the Islands Joe McHugh announced the funding.

He said Oidhreacht Chorca Dhuibhne do great work in west Kerry.