Over €22,000 worth of drugs seized in Kerry raids

Over €22,000 worth of drugs has been seized in two separate Garda raids in Kerry

A man has been charged following one of the seizures.

As part of an ongoing investigation in the Kerry Garda Division, Gardaí from the Kerry Divisional Drugs Unit executed a search warrant at a house in the Duagh area of Listowel on Saturday (March 27th).

€4,000 of suspected cannabis plants were found inside a grow house; Gardaí also found €3,200 of suspected cannabis herb.

A man in his 40s was arrested yesterday and brought to Listowel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

He has since been charged and is due to appear at Listowel District Court on April 15th.

Separately, €15,000 of suspected cocaine was seized by Gardai at 9.30 this morning following a search of a derelict property on Bridge Road, Listowel.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.